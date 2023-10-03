Joint Expeditionary Force heads of state and government to meet on Gotland

On Friday 13 October, Sweden will host the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders’ Summit on Gotland, convened at the initiative of Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson will host the fourth Summit of the JEF, a regional defence cooperation between ten countries in northern Europe. The Summit will be held on the island of Gotland, which is strategically situated in the Baltic Sea.

The JEF heads of state and government will discuss Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the JEF in relation to NATO and the continued development of the JEF’s ability to address hybrid threats and deter malign activities by working together as one.

The JEF is a regional framework for building relationships, capability and interoperability between ten northern European nations – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, which is the framework nation.

The JEF comprises high readiness forces configured to respond rapidly to crises in the High North and Northern Europe.

The Summit will be an important opportunity for the heads of state and government to discuss common challenges so as to strengthen relationships and create conditions for joint efforts. The JEF is a complement to NATO and can, if necessary, support other forms of international cooperation.

The location of the Summit clearly underscores the operational and strategic importance of cooperation and illustrates JEF priorities to strengthen cooperation within the three JEF core areas: the High North, the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea region.

To attend media opportunities, all media representatives require special accreditation (see attached Media handbook).

To register for special accreditation, each media representative must submit the accreditation form by 23.59 (UTC +2) on 5 October 2023. The form is available here (link). For questions about accreditation, contact [email protected].