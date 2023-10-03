HRH Princess Beatrice Raises Awareness Of Dyslexic Thinking Skills In New Podcast Interview

Princess Beatrice joins the chart-topping podcast 'Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking' to share her own dyslexia story at the start of Dyslexia Awareness Month

I am inspired to see the way that we could probably solve some of the world biggest problems if we put Dyslexic Thinking in the heart of the narrative.” — HRH Princess Beatrice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Dyslexia Awareness Month, HRH Princess Beatrice makes her podcast debut in an episode of the new and chart-topping podcast series, " Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking ," hosted by Dyslexic Thinking expert and CEO & Founder of Made By Dyslexia , Kate Griggs.Princess Beatrice, ambassador for the charity, shares her moving and personal story of the impact dyslexia had on her school days and the vital role that the support from teachers who understand dyslexia played. She talks about why she is driven to be a changemaker and to work with charities to help other dyslexic people get the support they need, and to help young people and parents to understand the amazing strengths that Dyslexic Thinking brings.“I really do think that teaching teachers how to be aware of the skills that are important for dyslexic thinking can move the needle for a lot of young people.”HRH Princess Beatrice. Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking PodcastOn the podcast, the Princess, who works in communications for a global tech company, discusses how the rise of AI is transformative for Dyslexic Thinkers, and while dyslexia has previously been recognised mainly for challenges with reading, spelling and rote learning, the advancement of technology and adoption of AI means Dyslexic Thinking skills like communication, collaboration, and thinking differently are vital skills for the new world of work.“I am inspired to see the way that we could probably solve some of the world biggest problems if we put Dyslexic Thinking in the heart of the narrative… Communication, teamwork, collaboration… designing a future where technology and humanity can be symbiotic in the successes we really need to see.” HRH Princess Beatrice. Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking PodcastA 2023 report by the World Economic Forum identifies 5 top skills that are now vital for the workplace and these are a direct match for Dyslexic Thinking skills. Dyslexic Thinking skills are the ‘Soft Skills’ or ‘Power Skills’ that every workplace is looking for, and that AI cannot replicate like creativity, adaptability, leadership innovation, problem solving and critical thinking.Listen to the full episode on Apple , Spotify or AmazonPrincess Beatrice shares an emotional account of how, throughout her childhood, her mum was her biggest champion. She talks about the vital role parents can play in discovering where your strengths lie and how to apply them, And how everyone can be a changemaker by utilising the resources that charities like Made By Dyslexia provide.On 11th October Made By Dyslexia is launching a free online training course Dyslexic Thinking in Schools in partnership with Microsoft Learn, which features dyslexia experts from world leading schools. This will be released alongside new research by the charity which finds that 93% of US respondents believe teachers need training in understanding and supporting Dyslexic Thinking.Available now are 3 additional free courses created by Made By Dyslexia to help every teacher to create an inclusive classroom where dyslexic learners can thrive, and are brilliant for parents too.Made By Dyslexia's mission is to train every school and every workplace to empower Dyslexic Thinking with free education and workplace training. More details on the free training courses, and information can be found at www.madebydyslexia.org

