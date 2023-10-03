EMU’s New Students Enjoyed a Warm Welcome Night Organisation

Within the scope of Eastern Mediterranean University's (EMU) 26th Orientation Days, a 'Welcome Night' was organized for the new students coming to our country from all around the world. Taking place under the sponsorship of North Cyprus Turkcell, this event was held on Friday, 29 September, 2023, at 19:30 at the EMU Atatürk Square.

During the Welcome Night, stands of student clubs operating under the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate were set up. Students had the opportunity to visit these stands, gather information about student clubs, and become members of the clubs they were interested in. Additionally, the night featured introductions of faculties, colleges, departments, and international student associations. Local product promotion stands were also available for students' interest. The EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate distributed village buns, and thanks to the support of Koop Süt and Oza Kahve, halloumi cheese and beverages were also provided. Furthermore, gifts were distributed to participants by Dağlı Trading Ltd.

In attendance at the event were EMU Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, faculty deans, and academic staff. Prof. Dr. Tümer visited the stands and met with the students, welcoming them to the university and wishing them a successful academic year.