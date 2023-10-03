ISID presents Intelion DEMS (Digital Evidence Management System)

Videoma Intelion from ISID, the video, audio and image analysis platform for Law Enforcement, has added DEMS functionalities.

Videoma Intelion from ISID, the video, audio, and image analysis platform for Law Enforcement and Intelligence agencies, has added DEMS functionalities, to facilitate the management of evidence throughout its life cycle, keeping the Chain of Custody (CoC) intact at all times.

ISID, a technology company focused on AI solutions and platforms for advanced video and audio storage and analysis has introduced a new functionality in its Videoma Intelion video and audio analysis platform by adding DEMS capabilities to it.

With Intelion DEMS, the core platform functionalities have been expanded to cover the full spectrum of a DEMS (Digital Evidence Management System).

Among the main improvements is the preservation of the chain of custody, especially important to guarantee the authenticity of the evidence and demonstrate that it has not been altered at any time during its analysis process, so that it can have legal validity. Intelion DEMS manages the complete life cycle of the digital evidence, from its upload to the system to the closure of the case and the purge of information:

Capturing: Intelion DEMS can ingest any type of file or stream, whether video, audio, image or text-based. This can be done massively, and in an unattended manner, completely automatically.

Storing: The secure storage system allows immediate access to any file via a search system. Any unusual file format is converted to a more standard one, so it can be processed and tagged appropriately. These converted files are linked to the original one for reference (and for the CoC).

Analyzing: Intelion’s analyzers allow an unattended analysis of all files, generating searchable metadata from any video, audio or image file, locating faces, specific words spoken, identifying speakers, and many more. The analyzer bus is agnostic and allows adding plugins from almost any vendor.

Managing/Investigating: It is possible to create specific workflows for each case, so Intelion can process the information accordingly. Messages are sent out when something relevant is detected. The AI platform can correlate different data sources and find relationships between events or people in the videos.

Sharing: Complex investigations are usually done by a team. With the collaboration functions these teams can share information, findings, reports or results, keeping up to date with the evolution of the case. If necessary, access to specific parts can be limited for one or more collaborators.

Purging: Once a case has been closed, the legal framework of many countries requires to delete the stored evidence after a certain period of time. A retention schedule can be programmed and Intelion will take care of the secure deletion when necessary, logging the date and time when it happened.

In addition to the above, the audit trail functions of Intelion DEMS allow knowing, at all times, who has accessed the evidence, if copies have been made (assuming the appropriate permissions), if files were sent to third parties or similar. This keeps a tight control on the Chain of Custody. Also, the system also identifies if someone tries to modify a file in any way, and sends an alert to the person responsible for the case. Intelion DEMS is a 360 degrees digital evidence management system for Law Enforcement and intelligence agencies.

About ISID

ISID is a spanish and global company that develops solutions and platforms for the processing, analysis, management and storage of audio and video, whether file-based, streaming or live (TV). Our solutions integrate advanced AI analysis modules (like biometrics, S2T, translation, object recognition, audio fingerprinting & ID, etc.) and are used in multiple sectors, such as Security, Government and Public Administration, Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Communication Agencies, Education, Media Banks, Healthcare and Legal. They are platform agnostic and can be integrated with most technology vendors and existing A/V installations.