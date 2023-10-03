Canadian Country Artist Lands the #1 Song on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists

Tyler Lorette, award winning singer-songwriter

Tyler Lorette, award winning singer-songwriter

When he came to aBreak to perform for Jay Stevens, myself, we got to see and hear his next extraordinary talent firsthand. Tyler Lorette is a name everyone will be talking about in the near future.”
— Bruce Tyler, CEO aBreak Music
ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the leading international, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Movin’ On’ by Tyler Lorette, has risen to #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at abreakmusic.com

Hailing from a small town in Ontario, Canada, this 20 year old award winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, is taking the Country music scene by storm with his ability to connect with people of all walks of life. In a short time, his online streams (Fresh Country Finds, New Boots, Next from Nashville, New Music Friday Country, and many more) have soured, and he has quickly amassed a world-wide fan base of dedicated listeners.

“I’m incredibly grateful for ‘Movin’ On’ being #1 on the aBreak58,” said Tyler. “The talent on the playlist is huge, so as an artist and songwriter, this is an absolute honor. A massive thank you to the phenomenal team at aBreak for this groundbreaking platform and support (y’all rock!). Also, a sincere thank you to my co-writer, Roberta Michele, my family, team, and fans for showing this song so much love.”

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.

“Tyler is a real artist, fully committed to his art,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “When he came to aBreak to perform for Jay Stevens, myself and some of our team, we got to see and hear his next extraordinary talent first hand. Tyler Lorette is a name everyone will be talking about in the near future.”

About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/

About

aBreak Music is a free new music and artist discovery platform based in the US. It is different from other platforms because those running and associated with aBreak are some of the most experienced and connected executives in music. They know the most important gatekeepers in the music industry who can help you break into the industry. In fact, they are one of them. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station launched in the spring of 2022. It already has the most influential playlist and radio station for indie artists in music. The aBreak58 playlist is derived from music uploaded by indie artists from around the world (representing varying genres), with human A&R’s listening and determining the 58 songs being rotated on aBreak58 radio. Songs making the aBreak58 stay on the playlist and radio for a minimum of two weeks. Those performing well (through fan engagement, thumbs up (likes), and/or industry response), stay on the playlist for additional weeks, or even months. Music gatekeepers (top execs at major labels, influential indie labels, major radio groups, publishers, brands, etc.) are listening, with the aBreak58 playlist and radio station becoming prominent tools in finding the best-emerging talent. You want to be on the aBreak58. It could change the course of your career. Founder/CEO Bruce Tyler and partner Jay Stevens are putting together one of the best teams in music – a team that will grow throughout 2023. You’ll want to be paying attention to all that’s coming soon.

https://abreakmusic.com

