Houston’s Coulter Lee Brown & the Bad Habits takes the #1 spot on music’s leading platform for indie artists

Coulter Lee Brown

Coulter Lee Brown, lyricist, guitarist, recording artist, and performer from Houston, TX

When the team played ‘Love Marks’ for Jay Stevens and I, we knew it was going to have a great run. We are thrilled to play a vital role in getting Coulter Lee Brown the kind of exposure he deserves.”
— Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the leading international indie artist discovery platform, announced that ‘Love Marks’ by Coulter Lee Brown & the Bad Habits, has risen to the top spot on the aBreak58. Check it out at abreakmusic.com

Coulter Lee Brown is a lyricist, guitarist, recording artist, and performer from Houston, TX. He and his Bad Habits live in the cracks between genres. A vintage sound that nods to his influences — blues-drenched rock & roll, electrified Americana, wailing soul, R&B, funk-inspired pop — while still breaking new ground, pushing Coulter into art that is uniquely his own. Be on the lookout for his latest EP, releasing this November.

“Having ‘Love Marks’ claim the #1 spot on the aBreak58 is incredible,” says Coulter Lee Brown. “It’s truly insane to me that a song written in a basement and recorded in a closet can reach this level, and it’s all thanks to the team at aBreak Music, who are giving indie artists a voice - especially in the current music market where it feels like everyone is shouting to be heard.”

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.

"The chorus in this song is killer, performed by an elite musician," said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.

About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/

aBreak Music is a free new music and artist discovery platform based in the US. It is different from other platforms because those running and associated with aBreak are some of the most experienced and connected executives in music. They know the most important gatekeepers in the music industry who can help you break into the industry. In fact, they are one of them. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station launched in the spring of 2022. It already has the most influential playlist and radio station for indie artists in music. The aBreak58 playlist is derived from music uploaded by indie artists from around the world (representing varying genres), with human A&R’s listening and determining the 58 songs being rotated on aBreak58 radio. Songs making the aBreak58 stay on the playlist and radio for a minimum of two weeks. Those performing well (through fan engagement, thumbs up (likes), and/or industry response), stay on the playlist for additional weeks, or even months. Music gatekeepers (top execs at major labels, influential indie labels, major radio groups, publishers, brands, etc.) are listening, with the aBreak58 playlist and radio station becoming prominent tools in finding the best-emerging talent. You want to be on the aBreak58. It could change the course of your career. Founder/CEO Bruce Tyler and partner Jay Stevens are putting together one of the best teams in music – a team that will grow throughout 2023. You’ll want to be paying attention to all that’s coming soon.

