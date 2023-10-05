Versasec and Swissbit Announce Technology Partnership, Combining Forces for Most Flexible Hardware Authentication
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, a prominent player within the domain of identity and access management solutions on a global scale, is delighted to announce its strategic collaboration with Swissbit, the leading European manufacturer of storage, security, and embedded IoT solutions for demanding applications. This dynamic partnership unites Versasec's acclaimed credential management system with Swissbit's hardware-based authentication solutions, led by the security key iShield Key Pro.
Technology advancements pave the way for malicious threats against companies and organizations across the globe. Organizational leaders are prioritizing protection for their company’s assets and identities. They are turning to identity and access management solutions as a prominent part of their IT strategy to strengthen their security.
The technology alliance between Versasec and Swissbit enables businesses to optimize their authentication procedures, lower operational expenses, and enhance security with authentication devices and an integrated management system. The joint solution provides organizations with a seamless solution to elevate their security, meet compliance and exceed customer expectations.
"Versasec is on a mission to enable the adoption of FIDO as a significant authentication method for enterprises globally,” stated Joakim Thorén, CEO at Versasec. “Together with Swissbit, we are quickly moving towards this common goal.”
“Phishing-resistant, passwordless user authentication is a vital need for businesses and organizations that are seeking to meet their Zero Trust requirements and extend their cybersecurity infrastructures," said Claus Gründel, general manager of Swissbit's Embedded IoT Solutions division. “Therefore, we are very excited about the technology partnership with Versasec. As the leading provider of state-of-the-art, highly secure identity and access management products, Versasec and its award-winning software systems combine perfectly with Swissbit's FIDO-compatible security keys.”
About Versasec
Versasec is a global provider of identity and access management solutions that help organizations of all sizes effectively manage their digital identities and credentials. Versasec's solutions streamline password management, authentication processes, and security compliance requirements, providing enhanced security and user experiences.
About Swissbit
Swissbit AG is the leading European manufacturer of storage, security and embedded IoT solutions for demanding applications. Swissbit combines its unique competences in storage and embedded IoT technology with its advanced packaging know-how. This expertise allows our customers to reliably store and protect data in industrial, NetCom, automotive, medical, and fiscal applications as well as across the Internet of Things (IoT). Swissbit develops and manufactures industrial-grade storage and security products “Made in Germany” with high reliability, long-term availability, and custom optimization. Swissbit was founded in 2001 and has offices in Switzerland, Germany, USA, Japan, and Taiwan.
