New accelerated transition to phishing-resistant passkeys

Versasec Releases New Credential Management Version – vSEC:CMS 6.12

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, a global leader in IAM, announces the launch of its latest credential management system, accelerating the enterprise adoption of phishing-resistant passkeys. Now, organizations and businesses can extend Versasec’s powerful and seamless credential management features of automation and orchestration to FIDO2 passwordless authenticators. Among the new features for Versasec FIDO2 Enterprise is the management of FIDO2 with PIN unblock, allowlist, and reset protection.

FIDO Alliance reported in late 2023 that 61% of organizations are currently using or piloting passwordless authentication. In addition, several regulations and security frameworks are encouraging enterprises to test passwordless. To meet these demands, Versasec and Microsoft’s longstanding partnership has culminated in a collaborative solution that enables enterprises to leverage the powerful capabilities of FIDO2 device-bound passkeys, along with the added benefits of comprehensive life-cycle management, centralized control, and auditability. To find out more about vSEC:CMS 6.12, visit https://versasec.com/products/vsec-cms/.

“The urgent need for cybersecurity in the world is obvious, and Versasec believes that our best way of contributing to address this global need is to make it easier and faster to rollout authenticators with the highest level of assurance – version 6.12 makes a big leap forward in doing so,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO and founder of Versasec.

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors.

