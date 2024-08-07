New Versasec-Microsoft FIDO2 Enterprise Solution

Versasec logo

Versasec

Versasec-Microsoft FIDO2 Enterprise Solution

Versasec-Microsoft FIDO2 Enterprise Solution

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec and Microsoft’s longstanding partnership has culminated in a collaborative solution that enables enterprises to leverage the powerful capabilities of FIDO2 device-bound passkeys, along with the added benefits of comprehensive life-cycle management, centralized control, and auditability.

Versasec’s vSEC:CMS version 6.11.2 is available now from the Versasec website: https://versasec.com/products/vsec-cms/microsoft-entra-id-fido-management/

"Now that Entra ID supports our technology partners, including Versasec, in provisioning FIDO2 Security Keys via API, we can assist enterprise customers in rolling out one of the most phishing-resistant MFA methods on a wide scale, thus protecting their environments faster and more effectively," said Natee Pretikul, Principal Product Management Lead at Microsoft Security.

“This is the integration that I, my team, partners, and our customers have been waiting for,” said Joakim Thorén, Founder and CEO of Versasec. “Finally complete enterprise orchestration of hardware-bound passkeys is available with Microsoft Entra ID and vSEC:CMS.”

Versasec offers administrators and users a streamlined experience with centralized FIDO2 lifecycle management. Administrators can enroll hardware device-bound passkeys in Microsoft Entra ID using batch, automation, assisted, or self-service. This allows enterprises to be in control, save time, reduce confusion, and eliminate tickets from users struggling with complex self-enrollment. Additionally, it increases organizations’ security posture by protecting processes from attacks and tracing all actions in the FIDO2 security keys lifecycle.

Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

New Versasec-Microsoft FIDO2 Enterprise Solution

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
Company/Organization
Versasec AB
Box 2070
Stockholm, 10312
Sweden
+1 855-655-6281
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Versasec’s products help companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID, FIDO and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec’s products are available through our extensive reseller network.

Check out the Versasec blog here.

More From This Author
New Versasec-Microsoft FIDO2 Enterprise Solution
Versasec Releases vSEC:TOOL K3.1
Versasec Announces Its Credential Management Integration of FIDO2 Fingerprint Biometrics
View All Stories From This Author