Ascilion appoints Simon Grant as Chief Executive Officer
Simon Grant has been appointed as CEO of Ascilion AB, a pioneer within interstitial fluid sampling for biomarker evaluation
In my opinion interstitial fluid sampling has the potential to disrupt the standard of care in multiple clinical specialties and drive significant research and wellness applications.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascilion AB ("Ascilion") the world leader in interstitial fluid (ISF) sampling for biomarker investigation announced yesterday that the Board has appointed Simon Grant as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Simon has extensive Life Science industry experience, having held management positions in smaller startups such as Neoventa and Synectics Medical, and large multinationals such as Medtronic and Sandvik. Most recently Simon held the position of CEO at SciBase AB, a Swedish point-of-care diagnostics company listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm.
Sten Dahlborg, Chairman of the Board at Ascilion commented: "We are very happy to welcome Simon as CEO, and his appointment signals a new phase in the development of Ascilion. Simon brings extensive commercialization experience, having developed and introduced more than a dozen new medical technologies in the international market. His enthusiasm towards our technology and its application reinforces our belief in its potential" Furthermore, he added: "I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Markus Renlund for the excellent work he has done to lead the company to this stage. Markus will continue with the Company, both as a Board member and in his role as Technology and Innovation Lead.
Simon Grant commented "In my opinion interstitial fluid sampling has the potential to disrupt the standard of care in multiple clinical specialties and drive significant research and wellness applications. ISF contains a ‘treasure trove’ of biomarker information that until now has been mostly untapped because it is practically so difficult to extract. Ascilion is a world leader in hollow microneedles, and it is that technology that enables us to access ISF in useful volumes for the very first time. I believe that Ascilion has the ability to change the way that things are done clinically and that we can build a significant business around the technology – and this is especially exciting for me.”
About Ascilion
Ascilion is the world leader in sampling of dermal interstitial fluid (dISF). A pioneer within hollow microneedle technology since 2012, Ascilion has developed the only solution available for sampling of practical amounts of pure dISF, enabling complete quantitative biomarker evaluation. Ascilion’s technology is painless, quick, easy to use and leaves no residual mark on the skin. Products are available for research use and for pharmaceutical or cosmetic testing applications and are currently undergoing the medical product approval process. We are a cross-functional team based just outside Stockholm, Sweden working closely with industry-leading customers in several target segments.
