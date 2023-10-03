Rutland Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4006214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bruce Cleaver
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/03/23, 1841 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Blissville Rd, Poultney VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release (3 counts)
ACCUSED: Daryn Lowell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/02/23 at approximately 1841 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to 19 Blissville Rd in Poultney to conduct a welfare check on a child. While conducting the welfare check, it was discovered that Daryn Lowell (33) was in violation of 3 sets of his court ordered conditions.
Lowell was taken into custody without incident and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lowell was released with a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023, 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*
Trooper Bruce Cleaver
Vermont State Police
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks: 802-773-9101