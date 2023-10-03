Rutland Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release x3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4006214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bruce Cleaver

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/03/23, 1841 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Blissville Rd, Poultney VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release (3 counts)

ACCUSED: Daryn Lowell

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/02/23 at approximately 1841 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to 19 Blissville Rd in Poultney to conduct a welfare check on a child. While conducting the welfare check, it was discovered that Daryn Lowell (33) was in violation of 3 sets of his court ordered conditions.

Lowell was taken into custody without incident and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lowell was released with a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2023, 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks: 802-773-9101