Global Electric Motors Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric motors market is predicted to reach $123.54 billion in 2027, growing at a 4.7% CAGR, says TBRC's "Electric Motors Global Market Report 2023."

The Electric Motors Market thrives with EV demand, led by Asia-Pacific. Key players: ABB, ARC Systems, Asmo, Brook Crompton, Emerson Electric, Regal Beloit, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Ametek, and Baldor.

Electric Motors Market Segments
• By Type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (AC) Motor, Hermetic Motor
• By Output Power: Integral Horsepower (IHP), Fractional Horsepower (FHP)
• By Voltage Range: 9v & Below, 10-20 v, 21-60 v, 60 v And Above
• By Application: Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, Other Commercial Applications
• By Speed: Low-Speed (less than 1,000 rpm), Medium-Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), High-Speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), Ultra-High Speed (greater than 75,001 rpm)
• By Geography: The global electric motors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The electric motor is defined as an electric machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to the devices. It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance.

The Business Research Company

