Global ATM Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “ATM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ATM market. As per TBRC’s ATM market forecast, the ATM market size is predicted to reach $42.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4%.

The ATM stores market growth is due to increasing consumer usage of ATMs. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ATM market share. Major players in the market include NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.

Trending ATM Market Trend

The introduction of Smart ATMs is a recent trend gaining popularity in the ATM market. Smart ATMs are automated teller machines (ATMs) that can do more than just disburse money. Smart ATMs allow for the implementation of cutting-edge technologies that improve the customer experience while also minimizing fraud.

ATM Market Segments

• By ATM Type: Location Based ATM, Operation Based ATM

• By Solution: On Site, Off Site, Work Site, Mobile

• By Operation: White Label, Green Label, Yellow Label

• By Application: Withdrawal, Transfer, Deposits

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

ATM refers to a specialized computer that makes it convenient to manage a bank account holder's funds. An automated teller machine (ATM) is a type of computerized banking terminal that allows consumers to conduct simple transactions without the assistance of a branch operator or teller. ATMs are convenient as they allow customers to do quick self-service operations such as deposits, cash withdrawals, bill payments, and account transfers. Customers can access banking 24/7 through ATMs.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The ATM market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC