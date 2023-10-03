SINSO CONDUCTS 2019 CENSUS DISSEMINATION WORKSHOP FOR GUADALCANAL PROVINCE    

The National Statistics Office has successfully held its first day of disseminating the 2019 Census report to stakeholders of Guadalcanal Province.

This is the final phase of any major census operation after planning and design, data collection, data processing and validation phase and data analysis and finals results phase.

Deputy Census Commissioner Michael Dimola acknowledged that while they have reached the final stage, the analysis and dissemination will not end immediately.

“There are various other special research monographs that the SINSO will analyze and release separately such as the gender analysis, youth analysis and other topical analysis demand of our government and people.

“Furthermore, the dissemination workshops will continue into selected provinces where the reports will also be provided to provincial administrations and the people to further inform the people of the key findings and to give back to the community what they have entrusted us in the first place – which is their collective data through their responses gathered during their participation in the enumeration.”

Mr Dimola further noted that the 2019 Census project is a key policy activity of the current Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) and a key development project of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury.

“It is a key project implemented under the framework of the National Statistics Development Strategy 2015-2035 that aims to support key data requirements for our nation’s National Development Strategy, Medium Term Strategy and our Fiscal and Monetary policies.

One of the key purposes of the 2019 Census report is to immediately provide new aggregate population estimates to be immediately used at this time, to support evidence-based decision-making policy and planning, and monitoring and evaluation, purposely to impact on effective service delivery to our people.

The NSO staff presented key findings in the 2019 Census report chapter by chapter, highlighting Guadalcanal province.

The workshop continues tomorrow.

NSO Staff with the Guadalcanal province participants

SINSO CONDUCTS 2019 DISSEMINATION WORKSHOP FOR GUADALCANAL PROVINCE.pdf

SINSO Press