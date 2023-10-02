Fall hours for aquatic invasive species watercraft check stations

Sheridan -

Some aquatic invasive species watercraft check stations in the Sheridan Region began reduced hours on Sep. 16 and will continue to see reduced hours as daylight hours wane.

The check station in Sheridan at the Interstate Rest Area on 5th Street is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday for the month of October. During weekdays, inspections can be scheduled at the Game and Fish Regional Office.

The check station in Newcastle at the corner of U.S. Highways 16 and 85 is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily for the month of October.

The check station at the Northeast Wyoming Visitor Center near Beulah is open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the month of October.

The check stations at Keyhole Reservoir will see the largest reduction in hours of operation, but most days of the week, one of the two check station locations will operate with variable hours. Therefore, it is important that watercraft owners entering Wyoming and intending to launch on the reservoir make plans ahead of time to ensure their watercraft is inspected prior to launching. Boaters can call the Sheridan Regional Office at 307-672-7418 to inquire about open hours at the reservoir, or they can get their watercraft inspected at the Beulah, Newcastle or another check station prior to arriving at Keyhole Reservoir.

The check station at Lake DeSmet is closed for the season. Boaters entering Wyoming and intending to launch on the lake must get their watercraft inspected at the Sheridan Rest Area, the Sheridan Regional Office,or at another inspection location prior to arriving.

Wyoming law requires any watercraft entering the state from March 1 through Nov. 30 each year to be inspected for AIS before launching in Wyoming. Boaters can utilize private inspectors and certified inspection locations. If you will not encounter an open check station on your route, please contact the Sheridan Regional Office at 307-672-7418 to make arrangements for an inspection

Watercraft last used on a water known to have invasive zebra or quagga mussels, must be inspected before launching in Wyoming during all months of the year.

- WGFD -