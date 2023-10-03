Mining Stock Defense Metals ( $DEFN.V; $DFMTF) Begins Phase 2 of Planned Infrastructure & Open Pit Geotechnical Drilling
Defense Metals Corp. (TSXV:DEFN; OTCQB:DFMTF) is pleased to announce it has commenced Phase 2 of its planned infrastructure and open pit geotechnical drilling
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining/Metals/ Green Energy Stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Defense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce it has commenced Phase 2 of its planned infrastructure and open pit geotechnical drilling. Sonic overburden characterization (site infrastructure geotechnical) and diamond core drilling (open pit geotechnical and near resource exploration) is expected to be complete within 4 to 6 weeks, with results to follow. The work, with the support of the Defense Metals’ technical team and APEX Geoscience Ltd., is being completed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”) one of the principal consultants for the preliminary feasibility study (“PFS”) regarding the Company’s Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Project located near Prince George, Canada.
Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented:
“We are pleased to commence Phase 2 geotechnical investigations. This work will provide critical inputs for the ongoing PFS study, and in the case of exploration targets have the potential to expand resources. The Company’s technical teams and principal Engineering contractors continue to push forward keeping us on track for a planned PFS completion by the end of Q2 2024.”
As previously reported (see Defense Metals news release dated August 16, 2023) the SRK geotechnical investigation includes the following scopes:
• Geotechnical engineering (waste rock, tailings, contact water pond, and site infrastructure geotechnical investigation),
• Tailings alternative assessment prior to advancing into PFS-level design of a preferred alternative, and
• Geochemical characterization (to support mine planning/waste management and to develop preliminary water chemistry predictions for the main mine facilities).
Currently two rigs, sonic and core drills, are operating at the Project, with sonic operations focused on overburden and bedrock characterization within the potential waste rock storage (WSF) footprint (see Image 1), and geotechnical core drilling underway with the east highwall of the proposed open pit (see Image 2).
With WSF drilling nearing completion, sonic operations are expected to transition to the proposed contact water pond (CWP), and crusher and conveyor footprints, followed by tailing storage facility (TSF) and TSF alternative geotechnical investigations.
In pit geotechnical core drilling will progress from current drilling on the east highwall, followed by south, north, and west pit walls. Drilling into the south pit wall is expected to collar in REE mineralized dolomite carbonatite. In addition, geotechnical core drilling of the west pit wall is co-purposed with testing of a high priority ground radiometric geophysical anomaly with the potential to represent undiscovered carbonatite body (see Defense Metals’ news release dated September 5, 2023).
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, who is a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101.
About the Wicheeda REE Property
Defense Metals 100% owned, 6,759-hectare (~16,702-acre) Wicheeda Project is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.
About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the development of its 100% owned Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “DEFN”, in the United States, trading symbol “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
