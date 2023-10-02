The site allows court users to look up citations online, answer a series of simple questions, and submit a request for a possible reduction in the amount owed based on their financial situation. Users can also request a payment plan, more time to pay or community service.
You just read:
Kings County Superior Court to offer ability to pay for infractions online
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.