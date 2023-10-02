Submit Release
SoCal cities seek injunction blocking L.A. County zero-bail

A dozen southern California cities filed an 11th-hour court action Friday in hopes of halting the implementation of a zero-bail system in Los Angeles County that will eliminate cash bail for most people arrested of non-violent or non-serious crimes, allowing them to be released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

