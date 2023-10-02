Carroll County Man Arrested on Tax Evasion and Theft

MCKENZIE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Monday’s arrest of Casey Drewry, age 48, at his home.

Drewry was charged with four felony counts of tax evasion and one felony count of theft for filing false documents related to transactions on personal vehicles.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure the fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, the tax evasion charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion. There is also the possibility of a maximum of 15 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000 for class C theft.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Neil Thompson’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

