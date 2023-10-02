Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,677 in the last 365 days.

Carroll County Man Arrested on Tax Evasion and Theft

MCKENZIE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Monday’s arrest of Casey Drewry, age 48, at his home.

Drewry was charged with four felony counts of tax evasion and one felony count of theft for filing false documents related to transactions on personal vehicles.  

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure the fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, the tax evasion charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.  There is also the possibility of a maximum of 15 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000 for class C theft. 

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Neil Thompson’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###

You just read:

Carroll County Man Arrested on Tax Evasion and Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more