Acting Judge Appointed to Sandusky County Bench

Judicial appointee Cynthia Welty he begin her judgeship for Sandusky County Court District One on Oct. 16.

Attorney Cynthia A. Welty was appointed today as judge for Sandusky County Court District One in northwest Ohio.

She will assume office on Oct. 16, taking the seat held by former Judge John Kolesar. He resigned in April to become solicitor for the city of Hudson in northeast Ohio. Welty will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and must win election in 2024 to retain the seat.

The judge-appointee currently runs a law practice and has been the acting judge for the District One Court since July. She has also served an acting judge for Fremont Municipal Court.

Welty’s more than two decades of legal experience includes service as a magistrate for the Sandusky Court of Common Pleas. She also taught criminal justice classes at Terra State Community College in Fremont.

She earned her law and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Toledo.

