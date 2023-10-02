Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,678 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A5004729                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION:Derby              

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/2/23 at approximately 1453 hours

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Irasburg Commons

 

WEATHER:         Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry/Black Top

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Walter Earle

AGE: 70     

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadilac

VEHICLE MODEL: ATS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/2/23, at approximately 1453 hours, the State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash with injury near 5361 VT RT 14 in the town of Irasburg. The State Police arrived at the scene and found the operator to be Walter Earle. It was found that Earle had a medical event and went off the road striking a stone culvert. Earle was treated and transported by Orleans Ambulance to North Country Hospital.  

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Crash Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more