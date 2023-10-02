Derby Barracks / Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5004729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION:Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/2/23 at approximately 1453 hours

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Irasburg Commons

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry/Black Top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Walter Earle

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadilac

VEHICLE MODEL: ATS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/2/23, at approximately 1453 hours, the State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash with injury near 5361 VT RT 14 in the town of Irasburg. The State Police arrived at the scene and found the operator to be Walter Earle. It was found that Earle had a medical event and went off the road striking a stone culvert. Earle was treated and transported by Orleans Ambulance to North Country Hospital.