Derby Barracks / Crash Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5004729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION:Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/2/23 at approximately 1453 hours
STREET: VT RT 14
TOWN: Irasburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Irasburg Commons
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry/Black Top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Walter Earle
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Cadilac
VEHICLE MODEL: ATS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/2/23, at approximately 1453 hours, the State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash with injury near 5361 VT RT 14 in the town of Irasburg. The State Police arrived at the scene and found the operator to be Walter Earle. It was found that Earle had a medical event and went off the road striking a stone culvert. Earle was treated and transported by Orleans Ambulance to North Country Hospital.