LaCour Welcomes New Chef and Menu at Highland Village in Jackson, Miss.

LaCour Welcomes New Executive Chef Michael Carroll

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local favorite LaCour Kitchen & Bar at Highland Village welcomes a new executive chef and an all new menu to boot. Chef Michael Carroll brings more than a decade of culinary experience to LaCour including time as the executive chef at Jackson State University, Sheraton Hotels, and various cruise ships and casinos. Carroll took time over the last thirty days to prepare the new menu and train the team, who are ready to celebrate with their guests.

“LaCour has become a staple here at Highland Village, and we are thrilled to welcome Chef Carroll and his culinary expertise,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “He and his team have developed a new, fantastic menu and we can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be at LaCour at Highland Village,” said Executive Chef Michael Carroll. “I’ve always had a passion for creativity and innovation with my dishes, and being able to partner with such a unique, modern restaurant in a place as successful and forward-thinking as Highland Village is a dream.”

Inspired by the brasseries of Paris, LaCour is a mélange of culinary influences, creating innovative, locally sourced dishes that celebrate the influence of French, Continental, and New American cuisines. Serving lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends, LaCour also offers an excellent bar program featuring classic cocktails, wine, beer, and espresso drinks, all set in a highly designed, curated interior that flows naturally into outdoor seating in the courtyard.

LaCour Restaurant & Bar is located at Highland Village, across the courtyard from Aplos and Coffee Prose.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is an eclectic collection of first and only shops and eateries in the heart of The City of Soul. This charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village.

Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.