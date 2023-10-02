TSCI staff members injured in assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-64)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov



October 2, 2023 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) assaulted multiple staff members on Saturday, September 30, 2023, resulting in serious* injuries to two of them.

The assault occurred in the afternoon when staff members were conducting a random cell search. Once removed from the cell for the search, the inmate used his head to strike staff members in the face. Staff members restrained the inmate and removed him from the area. One team member was treated at the hospital for a broken nose and another for a mild concussion.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive than mere first aid, such as the application of bandages to wounds. It might include stitches, use of Dermabond or other topical adhesive, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion, loss of consciousness, etc.