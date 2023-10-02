23A5004714 Reported accidental shooting Newport town

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A5004714

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tpr. Mark Pohlman

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East – Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3:34 PM Sunday October 1, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farrar Rd, Newport Town, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting

VICTIM: Miranda Chaput

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon, October 1, 2023, at a residence located on Farrar Rd in Newport. Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at 3:34 p.m. and subsequently located Miranda Chaput, 38, of Newport at North Country Hospital, where she had been transported in a private vehicle for treatment. Chaput suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. She initially was treated at NCH before being transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of the injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening. Troopers are investigating all possibilities in this incident, including information provided by Chaput that this was an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. People also can provide anonymous tips online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available.