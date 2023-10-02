Don’t Get Spooked by a Security Breach: Celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month!

COLUMBIA, S.C. – When a business or organization experiences a security breach of a certain size, they report it to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA). SCDCA knows through those reports, breach numbers are skyrocketing; since July 1, 2023 49 breaches have been reported affecting 1,152,017 South Carolinians so far. This means that consumers need to be at the top of their cybersecurity game to make sure that even if their information is breached, they don’t become the victim of identity theft.

Over the course of October, SCDCA will hold five webinars to show the basic steps to improving your cyber safety. Four key cybersecurity topics will be covered across the entire month: multi-factor authentication, strong passwords and password managers, updating software and phishing. There will also be four shred events for consumers to visit to shred their sensitive documents.

Webinars for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Tuesday, October 3 – The Florence Center, 3300 W Radio Dr, Florence, SC 29501

Wednesday, October 11 – OLLI at Furman University, 1274 Duncan Chapel Rd, Greenville, SC 29617

Thursday, October 19 – North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Thursday, October 26 – Shandon Baptist Church, Very Back of the Parking Lot, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

All webinars and shred events are free to attend. Download SCDCA’s “Cybersecurity Basics” flyer or request physical copies by filling out the Brochure Order Form. Follow SCDCA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for cybersecurity tips every weekday of October.