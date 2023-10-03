Legendary STYX Drummer Todd Sucherman to Host Exclusive Drumming Masterclass at The Music Studio Atlanta East Cobb
The Music Studio Atlanta hosts an exclusive drumming masterclass with legendary STYX drummer Todd Sucherman on Dec 8th & 9th. Limited spots available!MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Music Studio Atlanta, with a rich history of empowering creativity for over 10 years, is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for drummers of all levels and ages to join the legendary Todd Sucherman, drummer for the iconic rock band STYX, for an exclusive 3-hour drumming masterclass. This event promises an unforgettable evening of music education, storytelling, Q&A, and the chance to explore groundbreaking drumming concepts with one of the industry's finest.
Event Details:
Dates: Friday, December 8th, 6:30-9:30 PM & Saturday, December 9th, 1-4 PM
Location: The Music Studio Atlanta East Cobb - 2100 Roswell Rd #1128, Marietta, GA 30062
Admission Price: $200 per student
Todd Sucherman, renowned for his drumming prowess and educational expertise, has spent twenty-four years captivating audiences worldwide as the drummer for STYX. Despite his busy schedule with the band, Sucherman has consistently found time to engage with drumming enthusiasts through recording sessions, masterclasses, and clinics. Notably, he created the immensely successful "Rock Drumming Masterclass" for drummers, further solidifying his status as a respected educator in the drumming community.
Throughout his illustrious career, Todd has received numerous accolades, including multiple Modern Drummer Magazine Reader's Poll awards in categories such as Rock Drummer, Progressive Rock Drummer, Classic Rock Drummer, Live Drummer, Clinician, Educational DVD, Recorded Performance, and more. In 2020, after nearly five decades behind the drum kit, Todd Sucherman released his debut solo album, "Last Flight Home," showcasing his multifaceted musical talent.
Space for these intimate masterclasses is extremely limited, so aspiring drummers are encouraged to reserve their spots promptly. To sign up for this exclusive event, please visit this registration link or contact Kevin Compton directly at 404-333-2599.
As a beacon of musical creativity for over a decade, The Music Studio Atlanta is the ideal backdrop for this extraordinary masterclass with Todd Sucherman. Our esteemed institution is dedicated to nurturing musical talents across all popular instruments, ensuring students have access to well-equipped studios and experienced faculty seven days a week.
Join us in embracing this rare opportunity to learn from the best and take your drumming skills to new heights. Join Todd Sucherman at The Music Studio Atlanta East Cobb on December 8th and 9th, 2023, for an unforgettable drumming experience.
