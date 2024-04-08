The Music Studio Atlanta Celebrates School of the Year Nomination
The Music Studio Atlanta has been nominated School of the Year, one of 10 other schools nationwide acknowledged for exceptional music education.
“This nomination acknowledges our dedication to our students and families, in offering exceptional music education and nurturing a lasting love for music." ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Music Studio Atlanta has been nominated by industry leader, Music Academy Success, one of the largest international business organizations created solely for music studio owners.
— Cecilia Rowe, Director
“I am truly honored that The Music Studio Atlanta was nominated for School of the Year by my peers at our national music studio owners’ conference,” says owner Cecilia Rowe. “This nomination acknowledges our dedication to our students and families, in offering exceptional music education and nurturing a lasting love for music."
The Music Studio Atlanta stands among 10 other schools nationwide nominated for the distinguished School of the Year award, a select group chosen from a collection of 500 national candidates. This nomination is a testament to those schools that have demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication to music education.
The national studio owner’s conference, hosted by the Music Academy Success System (MASS), brings together industry professionals to share innovative strategies for operating and marketing a successful music studio. Attendees, including leaders like MASS’s Marty Fort, engage in invaluable networking, learning from leading business experts and fellow music educators from across the globe.
“I am genuinely excited to share our Studio’s successes in the hopes of helping other academies grow as well. We want more children enjoying music lessons all over the country!” says Cecilia Rowe.
The Music Studio Atlanta, praised for its continued excellence, was recognized in 2024 as one of just three music education organizations to win the 2024 Best of Cobb award. This distinction is part of a series of awards, including the studio's separate achievement as a Top 25 Small Business of the Year in Cobb County in 2023. Over the years, the studio has amassed a multitude of awards, each acknowledging its dedication to music education and business excellence within the community.
By nurturing students' talents and confidence, The Music Studio Atlanta has cultivated not only musicianship but also personal growth. Its contributions extend beyond individual lessons by creating a nurturing environment where the joy of music thrives. This commitment to education and community represents the studio’s profound influence in North Atlanta.
For more information, visit https://www.themusicstudioatlanta.com or contact Kathleen Kinkella, Marketing Director, at Marketing@TheMusicStudioAtlanta.com. Connect with TMSA on Facebook or Instagram for updates.
