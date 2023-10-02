Arrest Made in a Residential Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce a teen has been arrested after burglarizing a residence.

On August 22, 2023, a resident in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, SE reported that at approximately 8:36 pm, they observed a teen inside their apartment leaving with their videogame system. The suspect fled the scene.

On September 29, 2023, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC turned themselves in at the Juvenile Processing Center and was charged with Burglary One.