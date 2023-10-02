Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,671 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Residential Burglary

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce a teen has been arrested after burglarizing a residence.

 

On August 22, 2023, a resident in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, SE reported that at approximately 8:36 pm, they observed a teen inside their apartment leaving with their videogame system. The suspect fled the scene.

 

On September 29, 2023, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC turned themselves in at the Juvenile Processing Center and was charged with Burglary One.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Residential Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more