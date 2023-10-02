Columbia Green Technologies Adds New Business Development Manager – Chad Bouck

Columbia Green Technologies is a global leader in the green roof market industry, which that is forecasted to be a $13.7 billion dollar industry by 2026 according to Expert Market Research. We are committed to providing green roofs and green amenity spaces to assist with the impact of the ever-changing climate, while promoting sustainability and wellness, thus supporting building owners and their investors with positive returns on their long-term ESG investments.

Columbia Green Technologies is proud to welcome their new Business Development Manager for the California Region, Chad Bouck. He has a broad background within the real estate and landscaping industry. We are excited to have him on board to help support our clients and designers in the CA region!

Chad Bouck, a seasoned Business Development professional with over 15 years of experience, has followed a remarkable career trajectory. Starting with Associate Professional Management, where he excelled in HOA and commercial property management Business Development, consistently increasing revenue and optimizing operations. Continuing his journey, Chad Bouck joined BrightView, a leading landscape company, where he demonstrated his expertise in expanding the client portfolio through industry knowledge and strategic insights. Subsequently, Chad Bouck made significant contributions to Andre Landscape, securing his position as the leading Business Development Manager within an impressive three months, showcasing his exceptional talent for client acquisition and results-driven performance.

Chad Bouck is excited to embark on a new adventure as the Business Development Manager for the California region at Columbia Green Technologies. With a proven track record in strategic planning, market analysis, and client relationship management, Chad Bouck is poised for continued success in this exciting new role.