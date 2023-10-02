Columbia Green Technologies Adds New Business Development Manager – Chad Bouck
Columbia Green Technologies is a global leader in the green roof market industry, which that is forecasted to be a $13.7 billion dollar industry by 2026 according to Expert Market Research. We are committed to providing green roofs and green amenity spaces to assist with the impact of the ever-changing climate, while promoting sustainability and wellness, thus supporting building owners and their investors with positive returns on their long-term ESG investments.
Columbia Green Technologies is proud to welcome their new Business Development Manager for the California Region, Chad Bouck. He has a broad background within the real estate and landscaping industry. We are excited to have him on board to help support our clients and designers in the CA region!
Chad Bouck, a seasoned Business Development professional with over 15 years of experience, has followed a remarkable career trajectory. Starting with Associate Professional Management, where he excelled in HOA and commercial property management Business Development, consistently increasing revenue and optimizing operations. Continuing his journey, Chad Bouck joined BrightView, a leading landscape company, where he demonstrated his expertise in expanding the client portfolio through industry knowledge and strategic insights. Subsequently, Chad Bouck made significant contributions to Andre Landscape, securing his position as the leading Business Development Manager within an impressive three months, showcasing his exceptional talent for client acquisition and results-driven performance.
Chad Bouck is excited to embark on a new adventure as the Business Development Manager for the California region at Columbia Green Technologies. With a proven track record in strategic planning, market analysis, and client relationship management, Chad Bouck is poised for continued success in this exciting new role.
Columbia Green Technologies is a leader in the green roof market industry. Columbia Green offers the most innovative green roof, amenity deck and blue roof systems in the market from the roof, down the wall and to the ground. In addition to our various green roof systems, we are a complete amenity deck provider offering pavers, pedestals, and foam. Also, our products are now helping create PARKS above structure. Our green roofs solve a variety of problems associated with aging infrastructure and urbanization by bringing nature back into the urban landscape. Our products help designers and developers achieve nature-based designs in buildings and neighborhoods which improves wellness and helps building owners and their investors improve asset value. Our comprehensive solutions help save time and money from bidding to shipping to long-term maintenance. We are committed to not only successful installs but also to the long-term success of our projects. The green revolution is here and the time to act is now.
Visit Columbia Green Technologies in the Greenroofs.com Directory