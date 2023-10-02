Streaker Sports and Peanuts Join Forces on Collegiate Apparel

New Peanuts x Collegiate licensed apparel by Streaker Sports

The exclusive collaboration will launch with 8 schools this fall.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streaker Sports, a New York City-based lifestyle sports apparel brand, has joined forces with Peanuts to produce an exclusive licensed

collegiate apparel collection with 8 schools this fall: Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Syracuse.

The collection will feature Peanuts characters and art combined with logos and other graphics representing each school with a focus on college athletics.

The collection is inspired by Snoopy’s alter-egos, “Joe Cool” and “Joe College,” both of whom were invented by Peanuts creator Charles Schulz to express his vision of a cool, laid back college student. Despite never attending college, he learned the ins and outs of student life and college sports through his children.

"Creating these collections has been thrilling for me,” said Pete Lucchesi, Co-owner and Creative Director of Streaker Sports. "Tapping into the DNA of each school, understanding what it means to be a part of that community, and then using the Peanuts characters and other artwork from their world to express that unique fandom has been one of the most fun and rewarding creative endeavors we’ve embarked on for this brand. What started as a project with Arizona State almost a year ago has really snowballed into something very cool that I know will get college fans excited.”

Streaker Sports will be launching each school throughout the month of October beginning on Thursday, October 5th online at streakersports.com, and the collections will also be available at select campus retail and online locations.

About Streaker Sports

Streaker Sports is a lifestyle brand that creates unique heritage-inspired apparel and accessories. We're cultivating a genuine connection to sports fans through our products focusing on sports culture: the iconic moments, teams, athletes, personalities, movies and art that have shaped the landscape of sports.

