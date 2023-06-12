USA Lacrosse partners with sports lifestyle brand Streaker Sports on Licensed Apparel

New USA Lacrosse licensed apparel by Streaker Sports

First collection launches on June 15, 2023 ahead of World Lacrosse Men’s Championships.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Streaker Sports, a New York City-based lifestyle sports apparel brand, announced a new partnership with USA Lacrosse to create a line of licensed apparel. This multi-year licensing deal will see Streaker Sports launch various drops across a wide-range of products.

The new line of USA Lacrosse apparel will have a vintage focus, featuring unique artwork and apparel styles celebrating U.S. teams of past eras. Streaker Sports will apply its signature vintage treatment to the collection, using period-correct fabrics and trims on shorts and headwear, as well as recreating authentic vintage graphics for printing and embroidery.

"Streaker Sports is thrilled to be working with USA Lacrosse to create a vintage-inspired apparel collection,” said Pete Lucchesi, Co-owner and Creative Director of Streaker Sports. "We’ve been creating retro lacrosse apparel since the company’s founding, and we’re excited to utilize our product to create an exciting new apparel line for USA Lacrosse. We have manufacturing partnerships with U.S.-based factories that once produced lacrosse shorts, jackets and knit trims back in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and we couldn’t be more excited to revive old school products, with the people who know how to make them best, and re-introduce it to the modern lacrosse fan.”

USA Lacrosse is the governing body for the men’s and women’s game in the United States. ​​Established in 1998 as US Lacrosse to help bring more resources to the sport, the organization's name was rebranded to USA Lacrosse in 2021. Today, USA Lacrosse serves more than 400,000 members and has invested more than $300 million into the sport's development.

“USA Lacrosse is excited about the collaboration with Streaker Sports on a throwback inspired apparel line which will debut at the Men's Championship in San Diego and online later this month,” said Stacy Verner, Sr. Manager, Retail at USA Lacrosse. “This line was designed to inspire and unite lacrosse fans old and new and feel like your favorite shirts. We are excited to bring these iconic looks to life.”

The collection will launch online Thursday, June 15th at streakersports.com and be available for purchase at the Men's Championship in San Diego, CA beginning June 21st.

About Streaker Sports

Streaker Sports is a lifestyle brand that creates unique heritage-inspired apparel and accessories. We're cultivating a genuine connection to sports fans through our products focusing on sports culture: the iconic moments, teams, athletes, personalities, movies and art that have shaped the landscape of sports.

Purveyor of Sports Culture®



About USA Lacrosse

As the governing body of lacrosse in the United States, USA Lacrosse provides national leadership, structure and resources to fuel the sport’s growth and enrich the experience of participants.