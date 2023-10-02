Governor appoints Ray Wagner to Conservation Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Conservation Commission and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcome Raymond T. Wagner, Jr., (Ray) of Town and Country in St. Louis County as the newest member of the four-person Conservation Commission. Wagner was appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Sept. 29.

Wagner replaces Barry Orscheln of Columbia whose six-year term as a Conservation Commissioner expired June 30. Wagner joins Commission Chair Steven D. Harrison of Rolla, Vice Chair Margaret F. (Margy) Eckelkamp of Washington, and Secretary Mark L. McHenry of Kansas City.

“We welcome Ray Wagner to the Commission and look forward to serving with him to protect and manage the fish, forest, and wildlife of our beautiful state,” said Commissioner Harrison. “He brings a wealth of business expertise, valuable public-service experience, and a love of conservation.”

Wagner currently serves in the Office of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as a senior advisor. Previously, Wagner served as the senior vice president of global government and public affairs for Enterprise Holdings, the rental car company.

Wagner has also served as chief legal counsel to Missouri Governor John Ashcroft, and after that, served as the Missouri Director of Revenue. He has also been an attorney in private practice.

Wagner has also served as the municipal judge for the city of Ballwin for six years, as a commissioner of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, He was also on the United States Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from March 2018 until he joined the Missouri Office of Attorney General in January 2023.

Wagner holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Law, an LLM law degree from Washington University School of Law, a Master of Business Administration degree, and Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, both from Saint Louis University. He also was an adjunct professor of law at Washington University School of Law.

Wagner has been an avid outdoorsman all his life, actively supporting conservation issues. Wagner presently serves on the board of directors for the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation and is active with the Great River Habitat Alliance. He is also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, and a member of Quail Forever and Pheasants Forever.

“All these activities continue to fuel my love for the outdoors and conservation advocacy,” Wagner said. “My interest in wildlife and conservation has never wavered. The outdoors and conservation-related activities have long been my passion and I look forward to the opportunity to serve on the Missouri Conservation Commission.”

Wagner and his wife, U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-MO), have three children and four grandchildren.

The Missouri Conservation Commission consists of four members appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Commissioners serve six-year terms with no salary or other compensation with not more than two allowed from the same political party. Their responsibilities include appointing the MDC director, serving as MDC policy makers, approving regulations of the Wildlife Code of Missouri, strategic planning, and budget development and major expenditure decisions. For more on the Commission, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/conservation-commission.