Teach Cybersecurity, Practice Cybersecurity, Talk Cybersecurity: Navy Observes Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Celebrating its twentieth year, the National Cybersecurity Awareness month campaign has grown globally since its inception, reaching consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, and families in over 75 countries and territories.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme this year is “It’s easy to Stay Safe online,” reminding internet users that there are plenty of simple ways to keep personal information and private data secure when browsing and using the internet. In line with that, the U.S. Navy has adopted Navy-specific themes for our observance: Teach cybersecurity, Practice cybersecurity, Talk cybersecurity, and Prioritize cybersecurity.

“Any individual logging on to a Navy information system has a responsibility to ensure cybersecurity,” said Scott St. Pierre, Director of the Navy’s Enterprise Networks and Cybersecurity Division. “Each user must follow the principles of zero trust, to prevent a harmful impact to our global force and breaches to our systems”.

The Navy is increasingly reliant on technology and cyberspace to conduct its missions and protect the United States. Unlike traditional combat, a cyber-attack has the ability to affect multiple areas in very little time due to the nature of communications systems.

“Remember the threats,” said St. Pierre. “Social engineers, spear phishers, hackers, insider threats, ransom artists, and nation states all seek to undermine the U.S. and its institutions.”

Every day across the Department of Defense information network there are 48 million e-mails processed, 174.8 billion cybersecurity events, 420 million marketing and phishing attacks, and 1.5 billion malicious cyber-attacks blocked.

A successful cyber intrusion of the Navy’s network can jeopardize systems and data that affect nearly every aspect of the Navy’s mission. A larger cyber footprint, coupled with technological advances among adversaries, has increased the Navy’s risk for potential cyber intrusions. All those who access Navy information systems need to understand that their decisions in the digital environment are either an asset or a threat to protecting the Navy’s networks, and also a threat to them and their families outside the work environment.

“Throughout this month we will be sharing cybersecurity best practices. I invite you to challenge yourself, your colleagues, and your command to take a collective responsibility in protecting the Navy’s cyber infrastructure,” said St. Pierre.

For more information on the Navy’s Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, visit doncio.navy.mil and search “Cybersecurity Awareness Month.”