Royalton Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information

CASE#: 23B2004621
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023 at 1129 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Brighton Hill Rd, Tunbridge
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Raymond Bevilacqua
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/02/2023 at approximately 1129 hours, Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to a burglary complaint at a residence on New Brighton Hill Rd in the Town of Tunbridge, County of Orange, Vermont. The camp was broken into and a green Polaris Sportsman bearing VT motorcycle registration 969ATX was stolen. VSP Royalton is looking for information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jordan at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
