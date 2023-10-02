Royalton Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B2004621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2023 at 1129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Brighton Hill Rd, Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Raymond Bevilacqua

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/02/2023 at approximately 1129 hours, Vermont State Troopers were dispatched to a burglary complaint at a residence on New Brighton Hill Rd in the Town of Tunbridge, County of Orange, Vermont. The camp was broken into and a green Polaris Sportsman bearing VT motorcycle registration 969ATX was stolen. VSP Royalton is looking for information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Jordan at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

