10-02-2023 POWERBALL SURPASSES ONE BILLION MARK FOR MONDAY

POWERBALL SURPASSES ONE BILLION MARK FOR MONDAY

Charleston, W.Va. – For the first time in Powerball history, two consecutive runs have produced billion dollar jackpot runs, with Monday’s drawing reaching $1.04 billion ($478.2 million cash value).

“Higher interest rates and strong sales from last Saturday have continued to drive the jackpot upward,” Director John Myers said. “This is the first time ever that back-to-back jackpots have reached over one billion dollars, and while we know that is exciting, we want to encourage players to play responsibly.”

The jackpot currently ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history. There have been four billion-dollar jackpots over the last year dating back to November 7, 2022 with the largest jackpot in history at $2.04 billion.

The drawing will be the 32nd in the current jackpot run, with the jackpot last being hit in July with a billion-dollar jackpot in California. Saturday’s drawing featured two tickets of two million dollars, five million dollar prizes, and nine with $100,000.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.