National Life Group Announces Grand Prize Winners for 2023 Do Good Heroes Award
Texas firefighter and Arizona police officer earn national recognition and $5K cash prizesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Job, President at the Lake Rayburn Fire Department (TX), and Alfredo Jimenez, Sergeant at Tempe Police Department (AZ), have been selected as Grand Prize Winners for National Life Group’s 2023 Do Good Heroes Award. Both first responders won $5,000 to donate to nonprofit organizations of their choice.
Sponsored by National Life Group and the National Life Group Foundation, the Do Good Heroes program honors fire, rescue, and police personnel and departments who perform community service activities above and beyond their public safety duty.
“Both Sam and Alfredo exemplify our cause: to do good in the communities we serve,” said National Life Group CEO, President, and Chairman Mehran Assadi. “They are valuable members of their communities, not only because they keep others safe, but for the good they do beyond their jobs. We are proud to honor them and support their extra efforts that make a real difference in the lives of so many.”
Job was nominated by Chotsie Bickerstaff of Retirement Education Partners, an independent agency of National Life Group. He has a proven track record of being a “hometown hero” because he is always looking for ways to make a difference around him. He coordinates an annual Fire Department Chili Supper fundraiser, which raises money for the fire department's life-saving equipment, emergency response transportation, and tools. Historically, the entire community gathers to raise thousands of dollars through the event.
Outside of his role, Job has been elected as a Board Member of the Jasper Hospital District and dresses up as Santa Claus for Christmas. He also worked with his former wife to initiate the "Thomas Job Memorial Scholarship," which was started in memory of his son Thomas Job, who passed away from cancer in 2003. Over the last 20 years, proceeds from the Thomas Job Memorial Scholarship charity golf tournament have provided more than $200,000 to area high school students.
Sgt. Jimenez was nominated by Matthew Garcia of Arrive Financial Services, an independent agency of National Life Group. As a marine veteran with a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, he uses his background to run a free weekly course. The course shows first responders how to protect themselves and others when dealing with the public without using more harmful or lethal means. His classes are widely appreciated and typically have over 20 attendees.
During the summer, Sgt. Jimenez also runs a bullying prevention class for kids. More than 30 kids attend his classes, indicating a strong need in his community. These classes instill confidence in the participants and make them feel the best they can be.
Sgt. Jimenez is splitting his award, donating $3,500 to Heart Heals AZ and $1,500 to Phoenix Sports Academy.
About Do Good Heroes
Do Good Heroes is a program by National Life Group that allows their financial professionals to recognize fire-rescue and police departments and personnel for community service activities above and beyond their public safety duty. Eligible nominees will receive an online profile, recognition on social media, and be entered to win monthly cash prizes that directly support the nonprofits of their choice. Read the profiles and learn more about the program at www.dogoodheroes.net.
About National Life Group
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We've been keeping promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow, do good today. www.nationallife.com
National Life Group® is a trade name National Life Insurance Company founded in Montpelier, VT in 1848, Life Insurance Company of Southwest (LSW) chartered in Addison, TX in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group® is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. LSW is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
