Kate’s Real Food Expands to Over 12,000 Retail Locations Nationwide

JACKSON HOLE, WY, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic granola snack company, Kate’s Real Food, today announced that it has expanded its retail footprint to over 12,000 grocery locations across the US.

Powered by real oats and honey, Kate’s Real Food snack bars are USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, and Non-GMO. With the latest distribution partnerships, the 13-year old brand will now be available at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Wegmans, Kroger, Roundy's Supermarkets, Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaws, Stop & Shop, and Giant Food Stores.

The brand is also still available in all cabins on Delta Air Line flights and at REI, Whole Foods, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Sheetz, Publix, and King Soopers.

“We are humbled and grateful for the latest opportunities that have been secured in the grocery retail space,” said Jimmy Christensen, Senior Vice President, at Kate’s Real Food. “Our rapid growth from 500 to over 12,000 retail locations has not been an easy road. However, we are determined to continue to provide the highest quality organic energy bars in the market, and it is clear that both consumers and retailers are finding value in our mission.”

“We are proud of our recent product innovations that have helped with this recent expansion,” continued Christensen. “Our new White Chocolate Macadamia bar is currently served on Delta Air Line flights, and our six-count Mini Multi-Packs are a great, on-the-go option for busy families with a variety of taste preferences."

