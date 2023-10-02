New NBAA Safety Resource Empowers Operators of All Sizes to Improve Performance Using Data

Oct. 2, 2023

Aviation safety data can help operators significantly reduce risk, operate more efficiently and decrease costs and legal liability. Thanks to safety data monitoring and the sharing of best practices, for instance, Part 121 carriers have compiled the aviation industry’s most successful safety record.

But while some business aviation operators use safety data with similar success, too many fail to prioritize the collection, analysis and sharing of narrative safety reports and flight data.

According to aviation consultant and NBAA Safety Committee member Jeff Mittelman, this is misguided.

“Unfortunately, too many operators don’t fully understand what an effective safety data program involves, and so can’t see how being more proactive with data and benchmarking against industry best practices can bring immense benefits to their safety efforts and their bottom line,” Mittelman said.

“That’s why the Safety Committee has developed a comprehensive safety data web resource designed specifically for business aviation operators,” he added.

The new Safety Data Collection, Analysis and Sharing section of the NBAA website is built to make it easy for operators to understand safety data and the costs and benefits it can bring. The resource includes:

These resources give operators all the information needed to start implementing a more robust and effective safety data program.

At the same time, working to implement a more “just culture” – a culture that embraces honesty, trust and transparency – will only help an organization’s safety data efforts.

“Our new content provides real value, but to truly get the most out of it, it’s important to have the right kind of culture.” Mittelman said. “Changing culture can be hard but couldn’t be more worth it. With the right culture and the Safety Data Collection, Analysis and Sharing resources, you’ll be well on your way to significantly improving safety performance.”