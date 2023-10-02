Sugaring Hair Removal Franchise Sugar Sugar Announces Release of Small Men's Line

Sugar Sugar Franchise Concepts continue to create buzz because of a client driven approach.

Men just want a clean and obvious daily solution. That's what we've built Sugar Sugar to be. And Skin From Scratch has always mirrored that.” — William Johner - Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the sugaring franchise and marvel of franchise insiders, has announced the expansion of its proprietary product line, Skin From Scratch™ with the introduction of an exclusive four item men's collection. This new line is designed to cater to the unique skincare needs of men while upholding our commitment to it's cruelty-free and natural ingredients.

Skin From Scratch was created in 2016. It is the worlds first and only skincare line created around sugaring and removal services. The line is vegan, cruelty, free, and natural. It is proprietary and only available at Sugar Sugar.

The decision to develop a men's line comes as a response to the heavy demand from it's exceedingly fervent customers who appreciate Sugar Sugar's dedication to ethical, environmentally friendly, and effective skincare solutions. Building upon the retail line's reputation for exceptional quality, the men's collection is set to make a remarkable impact in the world of natural skincare, the service sector and clean beauty as a whole.

“As a consumer and a man, I feel like men's skincare is either too gimmicky, too glossy or marketed away from everyday men,” Said Sugar Sugar CoFounder William Johner. “Men just want a clean and obvious daily solution. That's what we've built Sugar Sugar to be. And Skin From Scratch has always mirrored that.”

Sugar Sugar devised its own retail line in 2016 to provide autonomy and better margins. The brand makes Sugar Sugar a destination beyond it's award winning services and retail line. Sugar Sugar is a buzz brand for franchising insiders because of it's success, but also it's determination to be a market disruptor.

“Skin from Scratch was built from the perspective of the consumer, and also the brick and mortar business operator, continued Johner. “Ultimately, owner/operators are the ones who own the shelves. So we went directly to the manufacturers and saved valuable wholesale margin. We have a much better control of cost and ingredients.” Clients know they can't get our products anywhere else.”

Entrepreneurs are moving fast to scoop up Sugar Sugar territories. The brand Has now sold over 50 licenses for locations in the markets. It also has a very large number of candidates in the pipeline. The Sugar Sugar's amazing culture, content and systems are why more entrepreneurs are teeming to invest in it’s proven business model, thus achieving their dreams to own their own beautiful, efficient, profitable clean beauty brand. Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, Raleigh and New Orleans are among the next targets.

