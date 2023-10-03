Nasoni Awarded $2,022,015 NIH SBIR Phase II Grant to Continue Development of Access H2O, Smart Sensor Fountain Faucet

Nasoni is advancing its award-winning fountain faucets with smart sensor technology, empowering those with motor impairments to experience greater independence. Nasoni's fountain faucets effortlessly enhance convenience while significantly conserving water

Nasoni Secures $2.02M NIH SBIR Phase II Grant for Revolutionary Access H2O Smart Faucet, Aiming to Disrupt an $837M Market

This award brings us closer to setting a new living standard for those in need. We're not just seeking incremental progress; we aim to transform daily routines for those with motor impairments.” — Steve Waddell, President & CEO, Nasoni

SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nasoni, an advanced technology innovator specializing in machine learning and computer vision, is delighted to announce its selection for a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant Award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Building upon the successful completion of Phase I, which led to the development and clinical validation of the Access H2O prototype, Nasoni is poised to commercialize its cutting-edge technology in the rapidly growing assistive technologies market.ADVANCING ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY FOR SPINAL CORD INJURIESThe objective of Phase II extends beyond the further evolution of Access H2O; it aims to transform the quality of life for individuals impacted by spinal cord injuries. Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms and computer vision, our sensor-driven smart faucet brings an unparalleled level of accuracy and adaptability to daily tasks like drinking and grooming, setting a new standard in the assistive technologies market.WIDER APPLICATIONS AND TEAM EXPERTISEWhile our Phase II grant specifically targets the needs of those with spinal cord injuries, the technology we are developing has broader applications, such as the burgeoning AgeTech market. Our multi-disciplinary team excels in areas that include human factors, sensor engineering, and the technologies that enable precise and adaptable user experiences. With a combined track record that includes numerous patents and technology awards, we are well-equipped to deliver innovative solutions. The company is committed to creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem designed to enhance calibration, usability, and support, all aimed at improving outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.MARKET OUTLOOKThe smart faucet market is projected to reach $837.19 Million USD by 2027, and Nasoni is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of this lucrative sector. Unlike competitors who focus primarily on luxury and convenience, Nasoni aims to provide life-changing solutions that are essential.RESEARCH AND COLLABORATIONClinical trials for the groundbreaking Access H2O technology will be spearheaded by esteemed experts Dr. Lisa Koperna, Clinical Director of Old Dominion University's Monarch Physical Therapy, and Dr. Anna Jeng, Professor at Old Dominion University's School of Community Environmental Health. Both will conduct their research through a sub-award from Nasoni, the pioneering company behind Access H2O. In addition, Spark Product Development, based in Richmond, VA will not only provide crucial prototype development support but will also be recipients of a sub-award from Nasoni, further solidifying the collaborative effort to bring this innovative technology to market.EARLY VALIDATIONNasoni's cutting-edge technology has already received strong validation during early customer trials, demonstrating robust demand in the market and further solidifying our potential for significant market capture.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPSAs Nasoni prepares for a full-scale product launch, we are actively exploring strategic partnerships with key industry players. These alliances are designed to widen our distribution channels and add value for our shareholders.SUPPORT AND FUNDINGResearch reported in this publication was supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 2R44HD108061-02. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.FURTHER INFORMATION:National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov ODU MONARCH PHYSICAL THERAPY: https://www.odu.edu/partnerships/community/programs/health/monarchpt ABOUT NASONI: To learn more about Nasoni, visit our website

