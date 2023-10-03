Submit Release
Comsense Technologies Launches PiSense, an AI-Based Segmentation Solution, to Harness the Power of Customer Data

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comsense Technologies, a leading player in the marketing technology and data analytics sector, has unveiled its latest AI-based product, PiSense. This data-driven tool, boasting a rapid 4-week deployment, aims to assist businesses in quickly optimizing customer engagement.

In today's competitive landscape, understanding and targeting the right customer base is essential for growth. PiSense addresses this challenge by employing data analytics and machine learning to:

• Identify High-Value Customers: By analyzing historical data, PiSense helps pinpoint customers likely to generate significant revenue.

• Segment Customer Base: PiSense categorizes customers based on RFM analysis, enabling tailored marketing strategies to be implemented quickly.

• Predict Customer Behavior: The predictive analytics that PiSense leverages enables companies to proactively adjust strategies to meet evolving customer needs.

• Optimize Marketing Campaigns: Once properly targeted, campaigns supported by PiSense insights result in higher conversion rates and increased ROI.

• Maximize Return on Investment: PiSense helps organizations of all sizes focus resources on high-value customers that drive sustainable growth.

“While it's only natural for businesses to strive to cater to all their customers, the truth is far from it. Without a data-driven understanding of your key audiences, the path to profitable expansion is interrupted, hurting your bottom line, as 20% of customers typically drive 80% of revenue,” said Sagar Babar, CEO of Comsense Technologies. “With straightforward integrations and easy scalability, PiSense offers versatility for enterprises of all sizes."

“We developed a solution that empowers businesses to identify and actively engage their customer base by meticulously creating RFM-based customer segments and helping to execute tailored campaigns for each segment. Together, these tools and a proven Playbook help ensure personalized campaigns and ROI,” said Babar. “In fact, we’ve already seen great results from one of our client’s campaigns, where a global shoe manufacturer and retailer was able to increase CLV within 3 months.”

PiSense has a user-friendly interface, and its adaptability makes it a notable addition to the customer engagement toolkit.

For further information on PiSense, please visit: https://www.comsensetechnologies.com/pisense/

About Comsense Technologies:
Founded in 2014, Comsense Technologies helps retail and e-Commerce brands use their proven AI-based integrated data and marketing technology to increase customer lifetime value and maximize ROI. Comsense specializes in data engineering, data science, advanced analytics, marketing technology, and cloud enablement, providing best-of-breed proprietary solutions like Kleanmail, IntellSense, PiSense, and CDP to empower users to make data-driven decisions. In 2022, Comsense was also awarded a "Great Place to Work'' certification.

###

Milind Babar
Comsense Technologies
