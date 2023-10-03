Comsense Technologies Launches PiSense, an AI-Based Segmentation Solution, to Harness the Power of Customer Data
With straight-forward integrations and easy scalability, PiSense offers versatility for enterprises of all sizes.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comsense Technologies, a leading player in the marketing technology and data analytics sector, has unveiled its latest AI-based product, PiSense. This data-driven tool, boasting a rapid 4-week deployment, aims to assist businesses in quickly optimizing customer engagement.
— Sagar Babar, CEO
In today's competitive landscape, understanding and targeting the right customer base is essential for growth. PiSense addresses this challenge by employing data analytics and machine learning to:
• Identify High-Value Customers: By analyzing historical data, PiSense helps pinpoint customers likely to generate significant revenue.
• Segment Customer Base: PiSense categorizes customers based on RFM analysis, enabling tailored marketing strategies to be implemented quickly.
• Predict Customer Behavior: The predictive analytics that PiSense leverages enables companies to proactively adjust strategies to meet evolving customer needs.
• Optimize Marketing Campaigns: Once properly targeted, campaigns supported by PiSense insights result in higher conversion rates and increased ROI.
• Maximize Return on Investment: PiSense helps organizations of all sizes focus resources on high-value customers that drive sustainable growth.
“While it's only natural for businesses to strive to cater to all their customers, the truth is far from it. Without a data-driven understanding of your key audiences, the path to profitable expansion is interrupted, hurting your bottom line, as 20% of customers typically drive 80% of revenue,” said Sagar Babar, CEO of Comsense Technologies. “With straightforward integrations and easy scalability, PiSense offers versatility for enterprises of all sizes."
“We developed a solution that empowers businesses to identify and actively engage their customer base by meticulously creating RFM-based customer segments and helping to execute tailored campaigns for each segment. Together, these tools and a proven Playbook help ensure personalized campaigns and ROI,” said Babar. “In fact, we’ve already seen great results from one of our client’s campaigns, where a global shoe manufacturer and retailer was able to increase CLV within 3 months.”
PiSense has a user-friendly interface, and its adaptability makes it a notable addition to the customer engagement toolkit.
For further information on PiSense, please visit: https://www.comsensetechnologies.com/pisense/
About Comsense Technologies:
Founded in 2014, Comsense Technologies helps retail and e-Commerce brands use their proven AI-based integrated data and marketing technology to increase customer lifetime value and maximize ROI. Comsense specializes in data engineering, data science, advanced analytics, marketing technology, and cloud enablement, providing best-of-breed proprietary solutions like Kleanmail, IntellSense, PiSense, and CDP to empower users to make data-driven decisions. In 2022, Comsense was also awarded a "Great Place to Work'' certification.
