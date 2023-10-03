The Ongoing Global MRSA Epidemic - 15th Anniversary World MRSA Awareness Month - October

World MRSA Awareness Month

MORRIS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing global MRSA epidemic needs all countries to refocus in their healthcare facilities in efforts to reduce MRSA infection rates and screen all high- risk patients for MRSA.

Healthcare facilities and workers are working excessively hard to reduce COVID infection rates and their efforts are to be commended. But efforts must continue to focus on reducing MRSA infection rates also and help reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“Active detection and isolation (ADI) are crucial to reducing MRSA infections and deaths”, states Jeanine Thomas, Founder of MRSA Survivors Network.

World MRSA Awareness Month Webinar Event – October 5th

‘The MRSA Epidemic - A Call to Action’ is again this year’s global theme for the 15th Annual World MRSA Awareness Month - October annual campaigns. MRSA Survivors Network continues to raise the alarm concerning the ongoing global methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) epidemic in healthcare facilities and in the community.

MRSA Survivors Network will be conducting a Zoom Webinar Event on October 5, 2023, at 7:00pm CT to raise awareness and to educate the public and the healthcare industry on MRSA prevention. Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Unite will be presenting Opening Remarks and Keynote Speaker is Dr. William R. Jarvis, a leading world renowned Infectious Disease specialist, formerly with the CDC. Other expert presenters; Dr. John Powers, an Infectious Disease Specialist from George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. and Dr. Rodney Rohde, Professor at Texas State University, a researcher and Chair of the Clinical Laboratory Science Program. MRSA survivors will be sharing their personal stories and videos.

Webinar Zoom Link

Patricia Jevons, an U.K. microbiologist first saw MRSA under her microscope on October 2,1961 and World MRSA Day/Month reminds the world of the genesis of MRSA. MRSA was allowed to go unchecked for decades and proliferated into the ongoing global epidemic that it is today.

An assertive, comprehensive bundled approach to eradicating MRSA must be reinstated: screening all high- risk patients, isolation, strict hand hygiene, use of gloves and gowns, decontaminating the environment, decolonizing patients, an antibiotic stewardship program and fully staffed infection prevent professional. MRSA Survivors Network educates the public by helping patients reduce their chances of getting an infection by recommending that they get screened for MRSA prior to surgery and wash themselves with chlorhexidine at home before entering the hospital.

Too many lives have been cut short, patients permanently disabled, bankrupt with a loss of income. Entire families are suffering. MRSA victims suffer in silence and still feel stigmatized. Everyone is at risk for a MRSA infection – we must work together to raise awareness and educate the public and healthcare industry. Northern European countries have been highly successful in reducing MRSA infection rates.

MRSA Survivors Network was the first patient/consumer advocacy organization in the U.S. (founded in 2003) to raise the alarm concerning MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections. Founder, Jeanine Thomas was infected with MRSA in 2000 in a Chicago hospital during ankle surgery and became critically ill with sepsis and C. difficile.

2023 marks MRSA Survivors Network’s 20th year of raising the alarm and educating patients and the healthcare industry.

MRSA Survivors Network is a 501c3 nonprofit.

For information on becoming a Corporate Sponsor, donate, or volunteer contact us at:jthomas@mrsasurvivors.org or 815 710-5026, www.MRSAsurvivors.org , Twitter.com/MRSAsurvivors and at

https://www.facebook.com/mrsasurvivorsnetwork