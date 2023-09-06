MRSA Rampant in the U.S. and Infections Soaring - 15th Annual World MRSA Awareness Month

World MRSA Day - October 2

MORRIS, ILLINOIS, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- World MRSA Day – October 2 and World MRSA Awareness Month -October

“With the onset of COVID-19, many healthcare facilities have suspended screening patients and accurately reporting infection rates for MRSA”, states Jeanine Thomas, Founder of MRSA Survivors Network. Recent studies have proven that MRSA infections have increased due to lack of screening patients in healthcare facilities. This is proof that active detection and isolation (ADI) is crucial to reducing MRSA infection and deaths.

‘The MRSA Epidemic - A Call to Action’ is again this year’s global theme for the 15th Annual World MRSA Day - October 2 and World MRSA Awareness Month -October annual campaigns. MRSA Survivors Network continues to raise the alarm concerning the ongoing global methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) epidemic in healthcare facilities and in the community.

The Leapfrog Group reported that comparing late 2021 to 2022, MRSA infections spiked to a five-year high and that the MRSA standard infection ratio (SIR) increased by 37% at U.S. hospitals. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) compared MRSA-bloodstream infection (BSI) rates at over 3,000 U.S. hospital between 2019 to 2020 and reported that the MRSA-BSI rates increased by 34% from 2020 quarter 4 vs. 2019 quarter 4. https://ratings.leapfroggroup.org/measure/hospital/2023/mrsa-infection

World MRSA Awareness Month, October Virtual Event

MRSA Survivors Network will be conducting a Zoom event on October 5, 2023, at 7:00pm CT to raise awareness and to educate the public and the healthcare industry on MRSA prevention. Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Unite will be presenting Opening Remarks and Keynote Speaker is Dr. William R. Jarvis, a leading world renowned Infectious Disease specialist, formerly with the CDC. Other expert presenters are: Dr. John Powers, an Infectious Disease Specialist from George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. and Dr. Rodney Rohde, Professor at Texas State University and Chair of the Clinical Laboratory Science Program. MRSA survivors will be sharing their personal stories and videos.

Patricia Jevons, an U.K. microbiologist first saw MRSA under her microscope on October 2,1961 and World MRSA Day/Month reminds the world of the genesis of MRSA. MRSA was allowed to go unchecked for decades and proliferated into the ongoing global epidemic that it is today. The true magnitude of deaths and infections from this preventable disease are unknown, but several million have lost their life to MRSA over the years.

An aggressive, comprehensive bundled approach to eradicating MRSA must be reinstated: screening all high- risk patients, isolation, strict hand hygiene, use of gloves and gowns, decontaminating the environment, decolonizing patients and an antibiotic stewardship program. MRSA Survivors Network educates the public by helping patients reduce their chances of getting an infection by recommending that they get screened for MRSA prior to surgery and wash themselves with chlorhexidine at home before entering the hospital.

Too many lives have been cut short, patients permanently disabled, bankrupt with a loss of income. Entire families are suffering. MRSA victims suffer in silence and still feel stigmatized. Everyone is at risk for a MRSA infection. We can do better, we must do better and it takes commitment and perseverance – other countries have been successful.

MRSA Survivors Network was the first patient/consumer advocacy organization in the U.S. (founded in 2003) to raise the alarm concerning MRSA and healthcare-acquired infections. Founder, Jeanine Thomas was infected with MRSA in 2000 in a Chicago hospital during ankle surgery and became critically ill with sepsis and C. difficile.

2023 marks MRSA Survivors Network’s 20th year of raising the alarm and educating patients and the healthcare industry. MRSA Survivors Network is a 501c3 nonprofit.

For information on becoming a Corporate Sponsor, donate, or volunteer contact us at:jthomas@mrsasurvivors.org or 815 710-5026, www.MRSAsurvivors.org , Twitter.com/MRSAsurvivors and at https://www.facebook.com/mrsasurvivorsnetwork