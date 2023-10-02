Bismarck Office Temporarily Closed to Public Access

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s main office in Bismarck will close to public access the week of Oct. 9 to complete a construction project that started in early August. The pond and nature walk on the outdoor wildlife learning site adjacent to the main office will remain closed to fishing and other activities.

Licensing staff will be able to provide assistance for hunters and anglers by calling 701-328-6300.

Hunting and fishing licenses, and watercraft registrations can be purchased online by visiting the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.