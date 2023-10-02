Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,543 in the last 365 days.

Bismarck Office Temporarily Closed to Public Access

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s main office in Bismarck will close to public access the week of Oct. 9 to complete a construction project that started in early August. The pond and nature walk on the outdoor wildlife learning site adjacent to the main office will remain closed to fishing and other activities.

Licensing staff will be able to provide assistance for hunters and anglers by calling 701-328-6300.

Hunting and fishing licenses, and watercraft registrations can be purchased online by visiting the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

You just read:

Bismarck Office Temporarily Closed to Public Access

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more