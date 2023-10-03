Robotix USA Launches CVPro, An Affordable Plug-And-Play Robot For Experiencing AI-powered Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Driven by its mission and vision to inspire the innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow, a forward-thinking company, Robotix USA Inc., (https://www.robotixedu.com), is tapping into the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the future of transportation.

Robotix USA has reached 180 percent of its initial Kickstarter campaign funding goal with its recent introduction of CV Pro, an affordable plug-and-play robot for experiencing and learning AI and the potential of autonomous vehicle technology.