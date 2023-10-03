Robotix USA Launches CVPro, An Affordable Plug-And-Play Robot For Experiencing AI-powered Autonomous Vehicle Technology
MIDDLETOWN, DE , USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by its mission and vision to inspire the innovators and entrepreneurs of tomorrow, a forward-thinking company, Robotix USA Inc., (https://www.robotixedu.com), is tapping into the power and promise of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the future of transportation.
Robotix has reached 180 percent of its initial Kickstarter campaign funding goal, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/robotixusa/cv-pro-an-awesome-ai-kit-to-build-your-own-self-driving-car), with its recent introduction of CV Pro, an affordable plug-and-play robot featuring open-source technology for experiencing and learning AI and the potential of autonomous vehicle technology.
With CV Pro, tech and robotic enthusiasts can explore their solutions for self-driving cars and learn the operational techniques of advanced computer vision technologies featured in autonomous vehicles.
Robotix also recently designed and developed a new version of the CV Pro kit called the CV Pro Competition Kit for students to use in robotics competitions such as the World Robotics Olympiad.
Robotix will also be the sponsoring partner for the upcoming World Robotics Olympiad 2023 to be held in Panama City, Panama on November 7-9, 2023. It will be an opportunity for the company to exhibit its CV Pro Competition Kit and interact with delegates from all over the world.
CV Pro enables users to explore the intricacies of advanced AI technologies such as machine learning, applied deep learning, and neural networks.
CV Pro, which starts at $89 on Kickstarter, is ideal for high school and college students, for Robotics competitions, for WRO Future Engineers competition, developers, AI enthusiasts, robotics hobbyists, industry technologists, educators and hardware engineers, and software developers seeking an edge in the fast-paced world of AI-powered driverless vehicle technologies.
“CV Pro is the best AI training kit to explore autonomous vehicle technology,” said Ramana Prasad, chairman and co-founder of Robotix. “CV Pro gives you the power to discover your own solutions, enabling new paradigms, and providing real-world applications to global challenges such as making transportation safer, cleaner, and more efficient. Our goal at Robotix has always been to inspire the next generation of young minds to change the world.”
Prasad added, “When it comes to the business trends and markets in the world of artificial intelligence, everything is changing quite rapidly. AI technologies are evolving and advancing, replacing old technologies and making them redundant. Our products and technology fit into the world of technological advancements because we are up-to-date with the novel trends and technologies.”
Prasad is convinced AI technology will have a transformative impact on the transportation industry in the coming years.
“As autonomous driving technology advances, new transportation use cases will emerge covering a wide variety of sectors such as robo-taxis, farming vehicles, mining vehicles, security vehicles, drones, aquatic robots, water cars, logistics and warehousing vehicles, autonomous work vehicles, autonomous trains, autonomous trucks, and industrial vehicles. Given the potential utility of applications, automated vehicles comprise a clear growth market. The possibilities are infinite,” Prasad said.
The features and benefits of the company’s latest innovation, CV Pro, include:
• Make your own AI-driven autonomous vehicle with ease.
• Powered by computer vision technology to learn and explore solutions for platooning and self-driving cars.
• Be at the forefront of trends transforming the future of mobility.
• The go-to platform to learn autonomous navigation and an ideal AI-powered training kit.
• Learn the fundamentals of AI as well as the operational techniques of
futuristic computer vision technologies.
• Explore the operational techniques of advanced technologies used in real-time self-driving vehicles such as:
o vehicle or person-following
o slow down for kerbs
o stop at traffic lights and stop signs
o platooning - follow vehicles ensuring they stay in lane and lane-changing
o prevent many types of collisions with objects
o yield for crossing, identify and go around obstacles, and emergency braking
• With CV Pro, users can create cool projects by customizing them with their own ideas through coding using Python and OpenCV.
• CV Pro comes in three different packs including the Self-driving car pack, AV + Platooning Pack of 2, and Classroom Pack of 3
• CV Pro competition pack of 3 is also available on Kickstarter.
• CV Pro app is compatible with Android and iOS.
Prasad added that the CV Pro Competition kit was specifically designed for the “Future Engineers Competition" for seasons WRO 2023 and WRO 2024.
Since launching in 2010, Robotix has focused on providing young people with playful and powerful educational experiences to make learning fun. The company’s award-winning educational STEAM products -- Phiro, Stem Maker kit, Brick Math kit, Playbits, AI Lite, and Robobricks -- have also received support from many USA and Asian STEM educators, not to mention thousands of satisfied customers globally.
Robotix also brings K-12 training to more than 40,000 students in 36 schools in India featuring a state-of-the-art STEM curriculum, which is carefully researched and prepared, incorporating the latest international trends.
“For a company like Robotix USA Inc., there is tremendous potential and a large market yet to be explored,” Prasad said. “The scope of our products and solutions is not only limited to schools and educational institutions within the USA but also anywhere around the world. Every school or educational institute, no matter where it is located, is a potential client. The response from customers for all our products has been quite amazing.”
It's all part of the company’s dream of education crossing borders and uplifting lives.
About Robotix USA Inc.
Robotix has provided children with playful and powerful educational experiences to make learning fun. Visit its Kickstarter campaign for more information about the company’s latest innovation, CV Pro.
