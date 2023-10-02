Reminder about important changes to waterfowl seasons in the Panhandle

The changes were adopted by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission at their April 2023 meeting based on public input received during the 2023-24 waterfowl season setting process.

Some hunters in north Idaho expressed dissatisfaction with the season structure during the 2022-23 season and a desire to hunt Canada geese through Jan. 31. Results from previous surveys suggested duck hunters preferred seasons that started and ended early. Furthermore, Canada goose hunters preferred seasons that started and ended as late as possible but occurred at the same time as duck seasons. It has been difficult to satisfy these desires with the season structure proposed in recent years.

To better meet hunter preferences for late-season Canada goose hunting opportunity, Fish and Game proposed two Canada goose season options in the Panhandle for public consideration. One option was for a continuous Canada goose season (no split) at the same time as the duck season; the second option was a split-season, with opening day starting at the same time as the duck season (Oct. 7), a 12-day closure of the season from Oct. 23–Nov. 3 and the remainder of the season from Nov. 4–Jan. 31.

Feedback received from waterfowl hunters during the March 2023 season setting public comment period indicated approximately 75% of respondents supported the split-season option for Canada geese in the Panhandle.