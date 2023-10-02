New Opinion: Oct. 2

Kirkpatrick v. NDDOT2023 ND 190
Docket No.: 20230085
Filing Date: 10/2/2023
Case Type: TRANSPORTATION DEPT.
Author: Crothers, Daniel John
Highlight:The North Dakota Department of Transportation has authority to conduct proceedings to suspend an operator’s license if law enforcement has provided it with information essential to showing suspension may be warranted under the law.
The Department lacks authority to suspend an operator’s license when all breath and blood alcohol test results are not provided to the Department.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.