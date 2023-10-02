Submit Release
New Opinion: Oct. 2

Kirkpatrick v. NDDOT 2023 ND 190
Docket No.: 20230085
Filing Date: 10/2/2023
Case Type: TRANSPORTATION DEPT.
Author: Crothers, Daniel John

Highlight: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has authority to conduct proceedings to suspend an operator’s license if law enforcement has provided it with information essential to showing suspension may be warranted under the law.

The Department lacks authority to suspend an operator’s license when all breath and blood alcohol test results are not provided to the Department.

