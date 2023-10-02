Award-Winning Book a ‘Compass for the Soul’ that Encourages Action to Protect the Planet

Ecological activist Arwinder Kaur explores thought-provoking perspectives about humanity’s place in the greater whole of the planet. Ecological activist and author Arwinder Kaur

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urging readers to become part of a “powerful sea of change,” author and ecological activist Arwinder Kaur explores thought-provoking perspectives about humanity’s place in the greater whole of the planet in her award-winning book, Living While Human.

“What is considered ‘suffering’ or being ‘free’ has as much to do with one’s external circumstances as what goes on internally in our hearts and minds,” Kaur said. “What are rights and privileges, and are humans really entitled to everything we want? These questions and the truths I acquired have been critical in providing me with what I refer to as a ‘compass for the soul.’”

In Living While Human, Kaur shares the genesis of her moral compass, tracing her own journey of self-discovery through glimpses into her life-changing experiences, encounters and choices. She finds kernels of simple truths among the clutter, prompting readers to ponder questions such as:

• How do we as humans navigate our lives in the complex world we have created?

• Why are we the only species that seems to be struggling to live healthy lives?

• How do we exist as one of countless other species without destroying the planet and ourselves in the process?

• How do we live better lives with a deeper connection to ourselves, others and the earth?

“The answers are not locked away in a secret vault,” Kaur said. “In fact, they are much closer and simpler than you might realize.”

Kaur also takes a deep dive into systemic issues impacting humanity and the earth itself, and leaves readers with a powerful call to action inviting everyone to join a global response to protect the planet for future generations.

“Humans are not exempt from nature’s powerful balancing force, and when any population is a threat to the balance and sustainability of the environment and species, it will be brought back into balance,” Kaur cautioned. “We can do this through intention and choice … or Nature will and must do it for us.”

About the Author

Award-winning author and ecological activist Arwinder Kaur has dedicated her life to helping others. After attending Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, she was a social worker specializing in the area of child welfare for almost 30 years.

A believer in the power of words, Kaur read Ishmael by Daniel Quinn in 1994 and was propelled into ecological activism and inspired to write Living While Human. Childless by choice, she lives with her genius dog, Monty, near Vancouver, British Columbia. She is also passionate about music, art and tennis.

