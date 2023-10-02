Submit Release
Work on rail spur will cause road closure on WY76 through Sinclair

RAWLINS, Wyo. – Crews with Great Basin Industrial will begin work on the rail spur on Wyoming Highway 76/Lincoln Avenue adjacent to the Sinclair refinery Tuesday, weather permitting.

The rail spur is located between mile markers 220.88-220.96 on WY76. No traffic will be able to move through the closure.

Travelers wishing to access the east side of the closure will be able to take exit 221 off of Interstate 80. Those wishing to access the west side of the closure area will be able to take exit 219.

The closure is anticipated to last a couple weeks.

Motorists should anticipate delays in travel and adjust plans accordingly.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability. 

 

